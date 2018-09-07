President Donald Trump Plans Rally in Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.--President Donald Trump will be in the Show-Me State on September 13, 2018.
According to the President's website, he has a rally scheduled in Cape Girardeau.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Show Me Center on North Sprigg Street. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.
You can register for tickets here.
