President Donald Trump Plans Rally in Missouri

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 08:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:23 PM CDT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.--President Donald Trump will be in the Show-Me State on September 13, 2018.

According to the President's website, he has a rally scheduled in Cape Girardeau.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Show Me Center on North Sprigg Street. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

You can register for tickets here.

