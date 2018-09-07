President Donald Trump Plans Rally in Missouri

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.--President Donald Trump will be in the Show-Me State on September 13, 2018.

According to the President's website, he has a rally scheduled in Cape Girardeau.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Show Me Center on North Sprigg Street. Doors open at 4:00 p.m.

You can register for tickets here.