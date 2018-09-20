Prepping for Fall Lawn Care in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- September is a great time to take care of outdoor chores including lawn care.
1. Fertilizing
- Cool season lawns such as fescue and bluegrass have a long stretch of ideal growing conditions this time of year.
- Applying fertilizer in the fall helps lawns recover from summer stress and provide protection going into winter.
- Three applications of a nitrogen-rich fertilizer can be applied now through December.
2. Seeding
- If you have bare spots in your lawn, now through mid-October is a good time to apply grass seed or sod.
- Prepare a good seedbed before applying
- Cover with seeded areas with straw and keep watered until growth begins.
3. Weed Control
- Winter annual weeds such as henbit have begun to germinate
- Apply post-emergent herbicides for new seedlings or pre-emergents for other winter annual weeds such as chickweed and dandelions
For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu
