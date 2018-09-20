News

Prepping for Fall Lawn Care in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- September is a great time to take care of outdoor chores including lawn care.

1. Fertilizing

  • Cool season lawns such as fescue and bluegrass have a long stretch of ideal growing conditions this time of year.
  • Applying fertilizer in the fall helps lawns recover from summer stress and provide protection going into winter.
  • Three applications of a nitrogen-rich fertilizer can be applied now through December.

2. Seeding

  • If you have bare spots in your lawn, now through mid-October is a good time to apply grass seed or sod.
  • Prepare a good seedbed before applying
  • Cover with seeded areas with straw and keep watered until growth begins.

3. Weed Control

  • Winter annual weeds such as henbit have begun to germinate
  • Apply post-emergent herbicides for new seedlings or pre-emergents for other winter annual weeds such as chickweed and dandelions

For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu
 

