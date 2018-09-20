Prepping for Fall Lawn Care in the Ozarks Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- September is a great time to take care of outdoor chores including lawn care.

1. Fertilizing

Cool season lawns such as fescue and bluegrass have a long stretch of ideal growing conditions this time of year.

Applying fertilizer in the fall helps lawns recover from summer stress and provide protection going into winter.

Three applications of a nitrogen-rich fertilizer can be applied now through December.

2. Seeding

If you have bare spots in your lawn, now through mid-October is a good time to apply grass seed or sod.

Prepare a good seedbed before applying

Cover with seeded areas with straw and keep watered until growth begins.

3. Weed Control

Winter annual weeds such as henbit have begun to germinate

Apply post-emergent herbicides for new seedlings or pre-emergents for other winter annual weeds such as chickweed and dandelions

For more information, call the University of Missouri Extension office at 417-874-2963 or visit extension.missouri.edu

