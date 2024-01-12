SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks is expecting a long cold snap starting Friday and lasting through next week, with temperatures as low as -5 with highs in the single digits.

These cold temperatures and snowfall can cause issues with your car. OzarksFirst spoke to a local mechanic about how to protect your car from the brutal winter weather.

“(Cars are) made out of metal and plastic,” said Thomas Renfro, a mechanic. “And just like anything else, that gets extremely cold, it’s going to get hard and brittle. When it gets hard and brittle, that means things break a lot easier.”

Renfro has been in the car maintenance business for over 30 years. He says the first thing to be concerned about in cold weather is your tires.

“You really want to keep good tire pressure and inclement weather,” Renfro said.

Colten Harris, the Superintendent of streets for the Springfield Public Works Department, said crews were out at 4 a.m. on Friday ahead of the freezing temperatures.

“Currently, we haven’t had any slick calls or too many issues,” Harris said. “For the most part, our roads are clear and passable at this time.”

The City of Springfield said they will have crews on standby to respond to any problem spots in town.

“It’s a good time to stay home, if you see our plows out there do the best you can to give them a wide berth and a lot of distance,” Harris said.

Tori Woodward at Complete Automotive in Springfield said winterizing your vehicle, like maintaining your fuel and coolant levels, is important to do before severely cold weather.

“Even something as simple as streaky wiper blades can cause you to not be able to see where you’re going and you end up hitting somebody or running off the road,” Woodward said.

Woodward said they were busy Friday with people wanting their cars serviced before the upcoming cold snap.

“Usually once it starts getting cold, we get a lot of phone calls about dead batteries, cars that won’t start, things like that,” Woodward said.

Renfro said you should always check your lights, tires, and all your fluids before hitting the road.

“If the temperatures are subzero, I wouldn’t even recommend starting your vehicle only because you could cause some pretty serious damage,” Renfro said.