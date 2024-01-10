SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks are anticipating some very cold temperatures later this week and into the weekend, which means thermostats will be rising.

Springfield City Utilities says now is the time to double-check if your house is prepped and ready to go for low temperatures.

“You want to be able to protect your home, protect your family, keep everybody warm and safe,” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities. “So just a few things you can do are make sure your doors and windows, the air gaps are sealed. Make sure those are all either caulked or weather-stripped.”

Some other tips City Utilities suggests to be prepared include opening cabinet doors to allow air to circulate to avoid frozen pipes, reporting any outages to City Utilities, using a generator outside and away from doors, windows, or vents, and updating your home emergency kit.

Alexander said your thermostat should not be set below 55 degrees.

“68 degrees is the optimum temperature, the experts say, to set your home. Right now, that may seem cold,” Alexander said. “But at the same point, it’s going to keep you comfortable, put a sweater on, and stay comfortable within your home.”

While City Utilities is not anticipating any power outages with this weather, it is something to be prepared for. In the event of a power outage, City Utilities is encouraging customers to utilize the My Account feature on their website and download the app to report outages.

“It would be tough. This building’s pretty old. We’ve been around for about 28, 27 years, so the power going out is definitely a concern,” said Michael Moret, a manager at Mudhouse Coffee. “But everybody here is really smart and so we would find a way to hunker down and figure things out.”

Moret said while the baristas are serving warm drinks, their priorities are traveling to work safely and being prepared for anything.

“We’re kind of just preparing for just anything,” Moret said. “Making sure everything is stocked, making sure we have like fully staffed and stuff like that. Just be prepared because the weather can flip on a dime.”

“This is not looking anything at all you know, like weather patterns we’ve had in the past two or three years,” Alexander said. “So it is going to be cold. It is going to stress the system. It’s going to stress everybody’s system no matter what it is, but we’re going to get through this as a community.”