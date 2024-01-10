This week has been a great reminder that winter is in full swing across the Ozarks. If the snow and ice weren’t enough, we will soon be adding a possible historic cold spell to the mix.

There is a strong chance we will be spending the rest of January well below average, if not below freezing.

In the last 41 years, we have only had two cold spells, where temperatures dropped below freezing over 13 days. In winter of 1983 temperatures stayed below freezing for 13 consecutive days. In February of 2021, we stayed at or below freezing for 13 days. Models are indicating a very similar cold snap.

With temperatures plummeting and staying that way for a long time, it’s good to take time to prepare your property ahead of time.

Before the storm:

Prepare your pipes, cover any exposed pipes with insulation or protective covering. Locate your main water shutoff in case a pipe does freeze and burst.

Schedule an HVAC tune-up. Your heater will be working overtime for weeks, make sure it’s in working order.

Drain water from outdoor water lines and cover outdoor water spigots.

During the storm:

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees.

Keep a drip of both hot and cold water on the faucet.

Open cabinets so warm air can circulate to hidden water pipes.

Shut off rooms you aren’t using.

