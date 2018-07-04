Prairie Grove Pursues Sales Tax for Police & Fire Department Growth Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) -- The Prairie Grove City Council adopted an ordinance last night to seek a half-percent local sales tax in November's election.

Revenue collected from the tax would go to additional personnel for the police and fire departments.

"Our fire department has been primarily a volunteer fire department for many years. It's getting harder and harder to find volunteers, and in a growing community it's just time to look at more full time firemen," said Larry Oelrich, director of public works and administrative services

Oelrich said that growth is the main reason for the tax increase proposal and that the city's population has boomed in recent years.