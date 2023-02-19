HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential explosive device they found on County Road 5130.

According to a press release from the HCSO, they received a call at 7:09 a.m. today, Feb. 19, about a vehicle stopped in the middle of the county road with a man slumped over the steering wheel. Deputies responded and arrested the man for driving with a suspended license.

While they were searching the vehicle, deputies found “what is believed to be a home-made explosive device” inside, according to the release. The Missouri State Highway Bomb Patrol in Jefferson City was called.

As of the time of this writing, deputies were waiting for the arrival of the bomb squad. This article will be updated as more information is released. People are asked to stay away from the area. County Road 5130 is southeast of Salem.