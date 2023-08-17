BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance, signifying support as contract talks continue between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District.

If an agreement is made between the TCED and the Kansas City Chiefs, Branson could be branded as “The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs”.

The Board of Alderman’s vote simply states that if the agreement is made, they will partner with the TCED’s marketing campaign, pledging $750,000 of money in the city’s surplus of tourism revenue.

The discussion last week didn’t come without opposition.

“I want to make sure that we have vetted it with all the strategy, objectives and identity that have been identified for what is the right thing for our community,” Mary Kellogg said.

“I’d love to see us do it for the 2024 year and start working on it right now and make sure that we’re pulling the best resources from the community together and working together to make it phenomenal,” Ann McDowell said.

Mayor Larry Milton spoke about the potential opportunities.

“The possible benefits, the branding, the Chiefs acknowledging and promoting the Branson as their official tourism destination,” Milton said. “Having singers from Branson on national television singing the national anthem, there’s so much involved with this package.”

“I see this as a huge opportunity for the city of Branson,” Alderman Clay Cooper said. “Just having the city of Branson logo next to that Kansas City Chief brand, to me, the credibility in that alone just is a huge wow factor.”

It’s unclear when an agreement between the TCED and the Kansas City Chiefs will be made.

OzarksFirst has reached out to the TCED, as well as the Branson Area Chamber of Commerce for comment and a copy of the potential contract but did not hear back.