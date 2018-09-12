Poll Shows Hutchinson Holds Big Lead in AR Governor's Race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A new poll shows incumbent Asa Hutchinson with a commanding lead in the November election for Arkansas Governor.
The survey from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College gives Hutchinson a 35-point lead over Democrat Jared Henderson.
60 percent of voters say they'd pick the current governor to Henderson's 25-percent support. Libertarian Mark West took 6 percent in the poll. 9 percent of potential voters were undecided.
The race has a margin of error of roughly 2.4 percent. The surveys were conducted last week.
For more on the methodology of the polling, you can click here. https://talkbusiness.net/2018/09/incumbent-republicans-in-drivers-seat-in-all-4-congressional-races/
