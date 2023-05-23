SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield police were led on a pursuit Monday night that ultimately ended with two arrests and the driver on the loose.

Springfield Police Department Lieutenant Mark Foos reported that around 11:23 p.m. on May 22, a patrol officer spotted a gold 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driving erratically near Summit Avenue and Kearney Street. The driver appeared to be under the influence.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the Malibu failed to yield. A pursuit was authorized and the police gave chase.

The pursuit led to the area of Brower Street and National Avenue, where police were able to stop the Malibu with spike strips. The three passengers of the Malibu fled on foot.

Two were arrested: one on a weapons offense and possession of a controlled substance and another person who was ultimately released. However, the driver was able to escape.

Anyone with any information about the incident may contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.