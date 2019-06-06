UPDATE: Man taken into custody after standoff at the NU Elm apartment complex in west Springfield
UPDATE: The man has been taken into custody.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police have an armored truck blocking the NU Elm Apartments located at the 1000 block of west Elm in Springfield.
Police have barricaded a man in the apartment complex.
The man that police are looking for has a felony warrant.
More details to come.
