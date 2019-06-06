News

UPDATE: Man taken into custody after standoff at the NU Elm apartment complex in west Springfield

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 02:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:20 PM CDT

UPDATE: The man has been taken into custody.

 

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police have an armored truck blocking the NU Elm Apartments located at the 1000 block of west Elm in Springfield.

Police have barricaded a man in the apartment complex. 

The man that police are looking for has a felony warrant. 

More details to come. 

