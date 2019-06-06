Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Pixabay

UPDATE: The man has been taken into custody.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Police have an armored truck blocking the NU Elm Apartments located at the 1000 block of west Elm in Springfield.

Police have barricaded a man in the apartment complex.

The man that police are looking for has a felony warrant.

More details to come.