Police Searching for Suspect in Lebanon Bank Robbery

LEBANON, Mo. -- The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery which occurred Monday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. the USBank in Lebanon, Missouri was robbed, according to a Lebanon Police Department press release.

The suspect fled before police arrived with an undisclosed amount of money from the bank.

The suspect is a white male who was wearing glasses and a black ballcap at the time of the robbery. The suspect has tattoos covering both arms.

According to the release, it is unknown if the suspect left in a vehicle or on foot.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was harmed, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131.