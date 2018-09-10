Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Springfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Nathan Papes with the Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death on the east side of town.

Lt. Tony Vienhage with the Springfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Patterson Avenue on Monday morning after a neighbor saw a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck.

Vienhage said officers responded to the scene and found a deceased man in his 40s inside the truck.

(Story shared by Springfield News-Leader. Read the full article here.)