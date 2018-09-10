Police Investigate Suspicious Death in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death on the east side of town.
Lt. Tony Vienhage with the Springfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Patterson Avenue on Monday morning after a neighbor saw a man slumped over the steering wheel of a pickup truck.
Vienhage said officers responded to the scene and found a deceased man in his 40s inside the truck.
(Story shared by Springfield News-Leader. Read the full article here.)
More Stories
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on NASCAR's two races at Indianapolis…
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Today's teens are constantly on their smartphones,…
-
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) - Keegan Bradley had bottomed out, crashing…