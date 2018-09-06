Police Investigate Shooting in Hollister, Gunman at Large Video

UPDATE:

After reviewing the surveillance footage of the area, Hollister police say the suspected shooter was a passenger of the white Scion xB and the driver is unknown.

Edwards is a construction worker visiting from out of town. He was walking back to his motel when the shooting occurred.

HPD also believes Edwards had contact with either one or both suspects prior to the shooting.

Edwards is out of surgery and stable.

HPD is still investigating this incident.

HOLLISTER, Mo. -- A Kansas man has been shot several times in Hollister.

Kevin Edwards, 31, was reported to have gunshot wounds in the upper torso and leg. HPD said Edwards was conscious at the scene and was transported to Cox Health in Springfield.

The shooting took place off Financial Drive, in the parking lot of Hollister Place.

Edwards described the shooter as a white male around 6 feet tall. He fled the scene in a white Scion.

The relationship between the two men is under investigation.

Edwards is undergoing surgery, according to the Hollister police.

If you have information on this incident, you are urged to call the Hollister police at 417-334-6565.