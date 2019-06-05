Police investigate possible shooting, surround house in North Springfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: POLICE HAVE ARRESTED THE SHOOTING SUSPECT. SPD SAYS THE MAN WAS DETAINED IN WEBSTER COUNTY.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Police confirm a man shot a woman at the 1700 block of N. Oak Grove on the north side of Springfield Wednesday morning. Officers say the suspect then ran home — just down the road — to the 1800 block of N. Oak Grove. After an hours-long standoff, the man is NOT in custody.

Police believe this was a domestic situation, meaning (while the suspected shooter is at large and assumed to be armed) police do not believe the public is any danger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The woman police found when responding to the reported shooting was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No word on what happened.

Police have still not released a suspect description, name or any information on how he may be getting around.

There are also no more details on the victim's injuries.

WANT MORE? HERE'S WHAT SPRINGFIELD POLICE SAID TO OZARKS FIRST REPORTERS AFTER OFFICERS CLEARED THE SCENE.