SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a bank robbery occurred on Friday morning.

According to police, at 11:39 a.m. a male walked into the Guaranty Bank on West Kearney and displayed a firearm and demanded money. The male received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

The suspect got into a dark gray sedan with no license plate.

Police say the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hooded sweatshirt with a yellow circle on the back and the word “welcome,” a skull mask, and gloves.

