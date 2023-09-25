SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A pursuit involving a driver driving the wrong way on West Bypass resulted in a crash and the suspect in the hospital.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, on September 25, an erratic driver was going the wrong way on West Bypass. Deputies pursued the driver in a red BMW until they crashed into an electrical pole.

Three vehicles were towed during the incident. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be cleared by medical.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

More information will be provided as updates come in.