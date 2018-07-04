Police Called to Nuisance Home in North Springfield Multiple Times This Year Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--KOLR10 is learning more about a nuisance home in a story that we brought to you on Monday night.

The house is in north Springfield and has received five calls for police service this year.

Neighbors tell KOLR10 that not only is the home an eyesore, it's housing criminals.

When KOLR10 went back to the house, we actually saw in the front yard what neighbors say are squatters.

The alleged squatters told KOLR10 that four of them have permission from the renter to live at the home for free in exchange for taking care of it, but neighbors who don't want to be identified tell KOLR10 that ever since they moved in, their stuff has come up missing.

Again, the identity of the specific location of the neighborhood won't be in this story out of privacy for those involved.

Since March of 2017, city utilities say the home has had no running water or electricity. It's not one of their requirements, but neighbors say the lack of utilities is leading the people staying there to commit crimes.

"They've been apparently stealing water from neighbors. One lady behind them had to actually put a lock on her outside faucet to keep that from happening," says a neighbor.

Another neighbor says she's had her stuff taken too after thinking she was moving into a safe neighborhood.

"I don't know if it was them. They do watch what we do bring into the house and when we do yard work or work on the vehicles out front. They watch to see what tools we do have and what was stolen out of the back of the truck, out of the tool box, was basically all the tools," says a neighbor.

Springfield Police have been called to the nuisance home five times for things such as stealing from a vehicle, an abandoned vehicle, a well-being check, and domestic assault. Neighbors say the issues are only getting worse.

"We've had people just coming and going, coming and going all the time. We don't know if it's drugs or what, but something draws them to a house with no utilities," says a neighbor.

Police say if there are squatters living in the house, they can only arrest them for trespassing if they have permission from the property owner. As for the alleged criminal activity taking place there, Officer Jacob Boomgaarden says residents in that neighborhood need to reach out to their police area representative.

"That would be Officer Kevin Grundy. So what will happen is if we have these houses that have multiple calls where a patrol officer can't get to the bottom of what's going on, they will refer it to us, we'll kind of contact the neighbors and try and dig through those extra resources," says Boomgaarden.

KOLR10 went to the property owner's home on Tuesday looking for answers, but no one came to the door.