AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora-Marionville Police Department is asking for help with finding two suspects who robbed a McDonald’s yesterday, Nov. 29.

According to an AMPD statement, around 10 p.m. on Nov. 29, two people wearing masks entered the S. Elliott Ave. restaurant. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the two suspects left the store on foot. No one was injured during the robbery.

“We are tracking down very promising leads as we speak,” wrote Aurora-Marionville Police Department Chief Wes Coatney. “I hope to have an update very soon about the status of the case.”

Coatney added that the AMPD has multiple detectives and officers on the case and is working with other agencies to locate the suspects.

The AMPD is asking anyone who has any information about the two suspects to call them at 417-678-5025.