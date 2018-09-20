Podcast Used to Help Capture Murder Suspect

CALIFORNIA - California police are trying a *unique* tactic to catch a dangerous murder suspect.

Newport Beach Police are releasing a six-part podcast centered on Peter Chadwick.

The wealthy businessman is charged with murdering his wife of 21 years, then running away.

He's been missing since January 2015 when he failed to appear in court on the murder charges.

The podcast is called "Countdown to Capture."

Episode 1 details what police found when they entered the home after the couple failed to pick up their children from school.

Investigators hope the new interest in true crime podcast will lead them to Chadwick.