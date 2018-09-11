Pluto: Should it be a Planet Again? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This is a true-color image of Pluto -- Courtesy of NASA [ + - ] Video

One expert is saying Pluto should be reclassified as a planet.

In a paper published in the journal Icarus, Philip Metzger, a planetary scientist at the University of Central Florida, argues that the reason Pluto lost its planet status is not valid.

In 2006 - the International Astronomical Union downgraded pluto to a dwarf planet.

The IAU defines a planet as having the largest gravitational force in its orbit, which disqualifies Pluto because it is under the influence of Neptune's gravity.

Metzger says that the definition of a planet should be based on its intrinsic properties, rather than ones that can change, such as the dynamics of a planet's orbit.