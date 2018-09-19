PlayStation Announces Comeback of Original Console Video

CALIFORNIA - Retro Sonic the Hedgehog is making a run for the Christmas market.



Sony is going back in time with its signature gaming system.



The company is bringing back its original PlayStation but with a twist.



The new miniaturized version will be called 'PlayStation Classic'.



The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles.



PlayStation Classic will go on sale on December 3rd and will cost around $100.

