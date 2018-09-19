News

PlayStation Announces Comeback of Original Console

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 11:42 AM CDT

CALIFORNIA - Retro Sonic the Hedgehog is making a run for the Christmas market.
    
Sony is going back in time with its signature gaming system.
    
The company is bringing back its original PlayStation but with a twist.
    
The new miniaturized version will be called 'PlayStation Classic'.
    
The console will come pre-loaded with 20 classic titles.
    
PlayStation Classic will go on sale on December 3rd and will cost around $100. 

