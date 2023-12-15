SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At a meeting on Thursday night, Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission again voted against a proposed development at the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue.

The developers – Be Kind and Merciful LLC – made significant changes to their plans after the commission voted down their initial proposal in April, but the commission again shot down the plans. This time the vote was 5 to 1 against rezoning the area for commercial use.

The development has faced stiff opposition from neighbors – several of whom spoke against the plans at Thursday’s meeting.

The new plans for the development, called The Heights, called for a food court and pickleball courts as well as an evergreen barrier to provide privacy and sound protection for neighbors.

Separate from the Planning and Zoning issues, there is also an ongoing lawsuit where neighbors are seeking to block the development, citing 100-year-old deed restrictions.