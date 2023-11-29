BOLIVAR, Mo. — A Bolivar man has won a $50,000 prize on a “500X” Scratchers ticket at a local Casey’s General Store.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Casey’s located at 328 E. Broadway.

“That day, I was hungry for pizza and went to the Casey’s in Bolivar and got a couple slices of pizza. Then I saw the “500X” ticket and thought, ‘Well, alright, I’ll buy one,’” the winner shared.

They said they went home and scratched the first portion of the ticket.

“The very first thing I scratched off was that 500X symbol,” he recalled.

“I scratched off a $100 prize underneath, and I was so excited I couldn’t figure out how much money that actually was!” he laughed.

According to a press release, in fiscal year 2023, players in Polk County won more than $4.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received over $463,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.1 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.