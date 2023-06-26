SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — From the outside, the home at the corner of Nichols Street and Concord Avenue is somewhat plain and unassuming. Maybe that was intentional and hearkens back to the humble life of the “pioneer” family who lived there for nearly 50 years.

The covered front porch at 641 N. Nichols St. invites you inside the substantial home, which boasts just over 5,000 square feet across four bedrooms, two baths and comfortably sized living and eating spaces.

It’s a house that’s clearly been remodeled and brought into the 21st century with new appliances, flooring, paint and more. But its life began about 135 years ago when one of Springfield’s “pioneers” moved in.

Located in the neighborhood now known as Grant Beach, 641 N. Nichols St. is one of the older properties in Springfield. Local realtor and historian Richard Crabtree said the home was built in 1888, and its first residents were Michael Ford and his wife, Catherine Ford.

The Fords were Irish immigrants and among the group of original residents in the Queen City. Michael was a grocer and lived in the home until his death in 1911; Catherine would live there until her death in 1917.

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

It’s unclear exactly when the Fords came to Missouri. Immigration records found by OzarksFirst show Michael may have arrived in the United States in 1850 at the age of 20. Catherine’s obituary says she immigrated in 1845 (making her nine years old when she arrived in America) and married shortly afterward in Michigan.

While there’s little evidence to pinpoint exactly when the Fords were married or when they arrived in Missouri, an 1878 edition of the “Springfield Weekly Patriot” lists Michael as a grocer. Future newspapers would have ads for his store, where he was called the “College Street Grocer” and advertised some of the best prices on groceries in the Queen City.

Additionally, the 1880 census shows the Fords living in Springfield with their two daughters, aged 13 and 11.

Mary Ella Ford was Michael and Catherine’s youngest daughter. Mary Ella married an attorney, Vincent Stillwagen in June 1892.

Sadly, Vincent Stillwagen passed away nine months later in March 1893. When Mary Ella remarried, she wed another attorney named Hunter Wear and left the property in 1930.

The Stillwagens’ only daughter, Elizabeth, was born in June 1893. Elizabeth lived at 641 N. Nichols for many years but later relocated to Walnut Street.

Courtesy of Richard Crabtree Courtesy of Richard Crabtree

Elizabeth was a teacher for Springfield public schools for 47 years and served as the supervisor of art in all of the district’s elementary schools. She was appointed to Springfield’s first civic art commission in 1937 and would also serve in the Ozark Artists Association, on the Springfield Art Museum Board and in several other regional and national organizations.