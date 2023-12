MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Pineville was killed after a two car accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Laci Daniels, 38, was traveling westbound on Highway 90 when the vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a truck traveling eastbound.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound truck sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Joplin.

This is the 137th fatality due to an accident in 2023 in Troop D.