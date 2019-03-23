News

Piglets Loose on Illinois Interstate

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

Drivers in Illinois were being warned to watch out for escaped piglets on the highway this morning. 

The Illinois State Police shared an image in a Facebook post saying that nearly 3,000 piglets are loose on Interstate 70 after the truck carrying them overturned. 

Troopers assisted with tracking them all down. No injuries were reported thankfully - the driver and the piglets were all safe! 

