Piglets Loose on Illinois Interstate
Drivers in Illinois were being warned to watch out for escaped piglets on the highway this morning.
The Illinois State Police shared an image in a Facebook post saying that nearly 3,000 piglets are loose on Interstate 70 after the truck carrying them overturned.
Troopers assisted with tracking them all down. No injuries were reported thankfully - the driver and the piglets were all safe!
