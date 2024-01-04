UPDATE 1/4/24 1:16 p.m. – The citywide boil advisory has been lifted.

PIERCE CITY, Mo. — School is back in session today despite an incident that broke a water main and caused low pressure in the city’s water system.

In a Facebook post from Pierce City Schools, classes resumed for students and staff. The post mentions the school will be providing bottled water.

On Jan. 2, a semi-truck hit a fire hydrant causing a broken water main and low water pressure in the city’s system. Several residents were without water and a boil advisory was issued.

According to a post from the City, though water pressure has returned, water testing was unavailable due to the holidays and the boil advisory is still in effect.

As of the time of this article, the City stated they expect to get results later today.