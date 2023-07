SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heavy storm rolled through the Ozarks on Monday, July 31st in the early hours of the morning.

Below are photos from our news crew with damage ranging from Springfield to Branson.

City Utility crews at Fremont and Carleton

City Utility crews at Fremont and Carleton

City Utility crews at Fremont and Carleton

Across the street from Kirbyville Post Office on E. Hwy. 76

Hopedale Baptist Church in Ozark

Downed utility pole near Hilltop at E. 76 and K Highway

Evans Road and Southwood Road in Ozark

Brown Street in Downtown Branson

Brown Street in Downtown Branson

Ozark residents reported damage that included massive trees, shedding branches and one homeowner had a trampoline picked up and carried over a privacy fence.