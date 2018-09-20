Photojournalist Has Goal to Visit Every "Lebanon"

LEBANON, Mo. - One man from halfway around the world made a stop at a high school in southwest Missouri Wednesday.

His goal is to visit every American city named "Lebanon".

Photojournalist Fadi Boukaram is originally from Lebanon the country.

Wednesday, he stopped by the Lebanon, Missouri High School to share his story with students.

Another event that is apart of his tour, the planting of a Cedar Tree in Gasconade Park.

It will replace an older tree that was offered by American-Lebanese Ambassadors who visited Beirut in 1955.

Apparently, the Cedar is the official tree of the country of Lebanon.

