HOUSTON, MO. – A hearing is set for today for a man accused of fleeing after shooting another man several times on the street in Rolla in 2022.

Tanner Branson, 23, of rural Phelps County, was arrested in Rolla after he was seen running from the shooting location and ditching a firearm in a portable toilet new Ber Juan Park, according to a probable cause statement.

The shooting victim was approached in the 1400 block of Hauck Drive and struck in the face by Branson, police said. When the man approached Branson, he was shot several times in the lower extremities, according to witnesses.

The man was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with gunshot wounds to his leg and thigh.

Branson, a convicted felon who was disqualified from owning or possessing a firearm, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His case is being heard in Texas County on a change of venue.