Phelps County Man Sentenced to Life in Rape Case
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo- A Phelps County man has been sentenced for three charges in connection to a rape, sodomy case.
Robert Branson has been charged with:
- first-degree child molestation - life in prison
- two counts of 2nd-degree Statutory rape - both for 7 years
Branson, 38-years-old, was arrested on July 10, 2016, in Rolla, Missouri.
Police had been notified a juvenile female had been sexually abused between March 2011 and March 2016.
According to the probable cause statement, the victim said she was raped by Branson twice.
The sexual abuse began when she was 7, according to the victim.
