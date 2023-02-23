WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A Phelps County man accused of child abuse of his four-month-old child in 2019 has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Shawn Crall is free on bond pending an appeal of his case, according to the office of the Circuit Clerk in Pulaski County where the case was heard on a change of venue. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday (2/22/23).

Sentencing for his wife Hannah Crall, who is also charged with abuse, was also set for Wednesday, but details on her sentence are not yet available.

The two were found guilty of abuse after it was determined that their child had a broken arm from an unknown cause. According to a press release, police later found out the child had sustained 18 broken bones on various body parts.

The child’s injuries were determined to be caused by trauma, not by accident.