SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A pet owner speaks with OzarksFirst for answers after her dog was killed.

Angela Lance was at work on June 5, 2023, when she got the call.

“My mother called me and said my dog had been shot,” Lance said. “When I got to the veterinarian’s office, they were trying to do x-rays and different things to see if we could see if they could help her, and the damage was too much. I can’t believe that she was gunned down in the middle of the afternoon.”

Lances says someone fatally shot her dog, Chloe, while her mother was walking the dog.

Documents show Springfield Police were called out to Lance’s home on June 5 around 4:35 p.m.

Witnesses in the neighborhood of Johnston and Atlantic heard multiple shots.

“At first, I was like, ‘That’s pretty loud. I don’t think it’s fireworks,’” Melody Creech said. “I just continued to get in the car, and as I was leaving, I saw everyone out standing outside on their porches, on their phones and gathered around.”

OzarksFirst went to the veterinary clinic Chloe was rushed to and was shown the x-rays taken.

Michael Reid, DVM, walked OzarksFirst through the x-ray, showing where he believes fragments of bullets were in Chloe’s body.

Off-camera, Reid shared his opinion that Chloe was shot by someone behind the dog, given the evidence showing the entry wound was in Chloe’s ribcage.

Police have been involved.

“[A woman I spoke to] said that her supervisor told her that they needed officers to come out because my grandmother was standing right next to the dog when the shots were fired,” Lance said. “That may change it into something else, so officers came out.”

When Lance called back for a report number, she was surprised by the response.

“I was told then that officers were going to come out because there was no report made,” Lance said.

OzarksFirst reached out to Springfield Police who issued a statement saying, “After reviewing the original incident, it was determined that the responding officer should have taken a formal report. we will follow up with the reporting part to complete a formal report.”

“If they would file the report, investigate, [they could] have at least tried to look for the people,” Lance said.

Lance said she has a void in her life after Chloe’s death.

“She was my best friend,” Lance said. “She was my person that I talk to all the time, like everybody with a pet does.”