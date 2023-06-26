PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Someone was shot in Pulaski County this morning, June 26.

According to a press release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person being shot in the 13000 block of Hassler Drive near Dixon “in the early morning hours.”

The victim is unidentified and is in the hospital. No suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing.

The PCSO says that they do not believe the incident is the result of a home invasion and that it is isolated. They say there is no threat to the public, as this appears to be a targeted shooting.

