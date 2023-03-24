WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A person is still missing after crews attempted a water rescue in Webster County.

Three people were in a vehicle that was stranded at the Finley River Crossing on State Route Z, south of Fordland. The vehicle attempted to travel over a low-water crossing.

The call for help came around 10:30 p.m. on March 23. Emergency responders were still at the scene at 8 a.m. March 24. They said the weather made using their equipment difficult and that when the water recedes, they will have an easier time conducting the search for the missing person.

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts said they have received multiple calls about the location in the past.

Two of the people left the vehicle and got to safety before emergency responders arrived. However, the third person has not yet been found.

This story will be updated as more information is released.