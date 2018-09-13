Person Identified in Death Investigation in West Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has identified the person who was found in the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue Wednesday night.
GCSO has identified the person as 26-year-old Jeremiah W. Luttrell of Springfield.
Springfield Police reported Luttrell went missing on September 4th.
This is an ongoing investigation into the death of Luttrell.
If you have any information regarding his disappearance or death, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy will be performed, however, an exact date has not been determined.
More Stories
-
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times…
-
FOLLY BEACH, Sc. (
-
A recently leaked video from 2016 shows Google executives lamenting…