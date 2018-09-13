Person Identified in Death Investigation in West Springfield

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has identified the person who was found in the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue Wednesday night.

GCSO has identified the person as 26-year-old Jeremiah W. Luttrell of Springfield.

Springfield Police reported Luttrell went missing on September 4th.

This is an ongoing investigation into the death of Luttrell.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance or death, you are asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy will be performed, however, an exact date has not been determined.

