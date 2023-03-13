SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This past weekend was a busy one for the Springfield Police Department as officers investigate three different shootings.

Chief Paul Williams said shots fired calls broke records last year and, now, in 2023 the calls continue to increase.

Williams explained many of these shootings aren’t taking place in one specific area. Instead, they are spread out across town.

“There is still something that’s a very negative in our community and that’s gun violence,” said Williams.

On Saturday, a shooting took place in a north Springfield neighborhood, sending the victim to the hospital.

“There were like eight cops sitting on the block or whatever,” said Stacey Tipper, who lives nearby. “I just asked around on Facebook about what was going on and they said there was a shooting down the road.”

Later that night, police responded to a person being shot and injured at a downtown Springfield parking garage.

“I’ve been here since 1999 and it wasn’t like that until recently,” said Nancy Maury, who visits downtown. “It’s getting scary.”

Then on Sunday, another shooting at a convenience store off of East Battlefield and South Jefferson. The victim was sent to the hospital.

“It’s getting crazy,” said Bruce Cole. “I’ve lived here all my life and it’s never been this way. It’s making people scared.”

Chief Paul Williams said the goal is to get these criminals off the streets.