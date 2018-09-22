People React to Attending Rally Outside Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- There are some people who waited for hours but were not able to get into the campaign rally at JQH Friday evening.

And some who got into the building but then got turned away.

There were even people who drove all the way from other states but were unable to get in.

Most people say they are disappointed, but they're just happy to have been a part of the event.

"We were all excited to come and we wanted to see Trump. and we got here and got in line at a quarter to 4, and it's now 20 till 8 and we got all the way to the door, and they turned us away," said Glenda Crews.

The people we spoke to who got turned away say they're sticking around to listen to his speech outside.

