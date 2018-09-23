Pence Campaigns in Little Rock for Congressman Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- While President Donald Trump was visiting the Ozarks on Friday, his vice president wasn't far away.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Little Rock to campaign for Congressman French Hill's third term in office.

Pence addressed a crowd of several hundred French Hill supporters, touting the congressman's conservative record and the Trump administration's successes, such as a stronger military and the 2017 tax cuts.

The vice president also made sure to call out Hill's opponent: Democrat Clarke Tucker.

"Truth is he's too liberal for this district and too liberal for this state," Pence said. "His first vote will be to make Nancy Pelosi speaker of the House."

Tucker has said from the beginning he would not support Pelosi.

Incumbent French Hill is running for his third term in the second congressional district.

In 2016, he won his second term with the seat rated "safely Republican."

