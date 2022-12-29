MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County.

George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500.

According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route 54 near East View Drive in the Eldon area. Cook was standing in the westbound lane and the driver Chevrolet attempted to avoid the collision by braking. The driver was unsuccessful, skidding off the right side of the road and hitting a road sign.

Cook was taken to Lake Regional Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m. The driver was not injured.