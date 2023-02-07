TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer unit near Licking on Feb. 6.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a pedestrian was walking in the roadway of Highway 32 about a half-mile east of Licking. At 6:05 a.m. on Feb. 6, troopers began an investigation into a crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was identified as Allen J. Long, 56, of Licking. The investigation showed that a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit driven by a 48-year-old Salem man struck Long. Long was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:26 a.m.