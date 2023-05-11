HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed today near Weaubleau in Hickory County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 52-year-old Hermitage woman was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am on U.S. Highway 54 about four miles east of Weaubleau.

At 3:13 a.m. this morning, May 11, troopers began an investigation into a crash involving the Grand Am and a pedestrian.

The investigation showed that Lacey E. Ritch, 33, of Urbana, was walking on U.S. 54 when the Grand Am struck her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.