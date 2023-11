SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed this morning on I-44.

The pedestrian was hit around 6:00 a.m. on I-44, just east of Chestnut Expressway.

The driver was not injured.

Sgt. McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said when troopers arrived, CPR was being administered to the victim, who later died.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article as new information is reported.