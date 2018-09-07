PBR Rides into Springfield this Weekend Video

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Professional Bull Riding will begin for the tenth straight year at JQH Arena in Springfield. KOLR10's Joe Murano caught up with a top 20-ranked rider, Tanner Byrne, to get his thoughts on this weekend's events. He is also deeply familiar with the sport.

"This thing has been a part of my family since day one really (for me), and it's just like any other sport really, working my way up the ranks, the junior levels and the amateur levels, with the goal of making it to this tour here, and (I've) been on this tour for four to five years now," Byrne said.

His recipe for success, remains simple, focusing on his own strength.

"I think it's about pound for pound strength and flexibility," Tanner said. "You're not going to overpower a 2,000-pound animal, so you need to put yourself in position to take power away from that animal, so you're going to see a lot of short guys in this sport. You'll see a lot of similar-to-gymnast style body types of guys taking on these 2,000-pound bulls."

The PBR kicks off at JQH Arena Friday night and lasts through Sunday. Sunday's events will also be televised on CBS Sports Network.

