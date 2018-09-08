PBR Kicks Off: 'It's Not Your Grandpa's Rodeo' Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The battle of man versus beast will be taking place in Springfield throughout this weekend as Professional Bull Riding bucks its way through JQH Arena.

Bull riders from all over will be competing at the 10th annual PFI Western Invitational.

Riders will try and hang on for the longest eight seconds you can imagine.

The show got out of the gate Friday night and wraps up on Sunday.

PBR announcer Matt West says it's not just about boots, shafts and cowboy hats.

The event is about sport and entertainment.

"From the time you walk in the door, I feel like you understand and appreciate that there is about to be a show put on," West said. "It's not your grandpa's rodeo, it's a full blown entertainment spectacle that we try to bring. We do our best to make sure that everyone from every walk of life has something they can enjoy here."

Friday night's event was also a salute to agriculture, where two high school ag students received scholarships of $2,500.