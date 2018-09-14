Paul Manafort to Plead Guilty in Second Trial

Ken Fowler/CNN Two prominent Washington lobbying firms are in the crosshairs of the Justice Department's special counsel investigation as new details of their relationship with Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were revealed in court filings.

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - The special counsel has indicated Paul Manafort is preparing to plead guilty today in US District Court in Washington, DC, ahead of the start of his second trial..

The special counsel's office has changed Paul Manafort's criminal indictment to a plea agreement, according to Peter Carr, the spokesman for the special counsel's office.

When asked "Any chance that he may decide to flip and cooperate?"

"No chance," said Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing.

But three weeks after saying that, Manafort was found guilty on eight of the eighteen charges against him.

Possibly alerting Manafort's team to the uphill battle they face in the DC case where Manafort is charged with money laundering and failing to file as a foreign agent.

If Manafort were to work out a plea deal, it's unclear if he would provide any information about the president, who praised his former campaign chairman after the guilty verdict.

"One of the reasons I respect Paul Manafort so much is he went through that trial," President Trump said.

Meanwhile, as the president continues his sustained attacks on the special counsel -- "It is a rigged witch hunt. I've said it for a long time," President Trump repeated.

A new CNN poll shows Robert Mueller's approval rating for handling the Russia investigation now outpaces the approval rating for Donald Trump's handling of it by 20 points -- 50 to 30 percent.

That's an improvement for Mueller's team by three points since August....and a dip for Donald Trump of four points from the same period.

The latest poll is the first since Manafort's partial guilty verdict and Michael Cohen's guilty plea.

And it suggests the repeated renunciations of Mueller's probe by Trump -- "I say it, I say it again, that whole situation is a rigged witch hunt; it's a totally rigged deal." aren't working.