KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is competitive in life, even in his business affairs.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, were recently announced as investors for a Formula 1 racing team.

On Wednesday, Mahomes said he was approached about the opportunity and couldn’t pass it up.

This venture makes Mahomes part owner of the KC Current, Sporting KC, Kansas City Royals, Miami Pickleball Club and now BWT Alpine F1 Team.

“Seeing the environment and then obviously watching [docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive] on Netflix, you see how competitive it is,” he said, “and anytime you get an opportunity to get in on that, I mean, I’m competitive as anyone can get and so hopefully, it can open up to some great opportunities and we’re able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game.”

Mahomes, the man who previously stated he would be a sports agent if he wasn’t an NFL player, said he’ll keep striving for more business investments until he can get his ultimate goal.

“Not until I own an NFL team,” Mahomes said.

“So if I can get there then I might settle down but they make it pretty tough to get to that spot. Eventually, when I’m done playing, I think (future NFL Hall of Famer) Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now. But that’s definitely where you want to get to because I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible.”

Mahomes isn’t opposed to owning teams from other sports either.

“I’m always looking around. I mean, obviously, I can’t do it in the NFL while I’m playing. So I’m always looking around at other sports,” he said. “I mean, it’s hard to get in all sports, NBA and all that different type of stuff, but I’m always keeping ears open. If they give me the opportunity I’m gonna jump at it.”

On top of being part owner of sports franchises, Mahomes also has investments in Whataburger, a fast food chain that he brought to the Kansas City area. Additionally, he has endorsement deals with the likes of Oakley, Head and Shoulders and Adidas among several others.

Even if Mahomes retires tomorrow, he’ll likely be an investor and a business-minded individual for the rest of his life.