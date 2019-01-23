Passing security guard tried to save woman who died in Springfield fire, company says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) - Officials say a private security company employee made a heroic attempt to save a Springfield woman who was trapped in a house fire early Monday morning.

According to Southern Missouri Judicial Services, a Springfield-based private security firm, one of its employees was driving down Division Street just after midnight when he saw flames coming from a home.

The employee, K9 handler Caleb O'Pry, went up to the house and noticed the silhouette of a woman in one of the windows.

According to Southern Missouri Judicial Services spokesperson Natalie McGuire, O'Pry broke out the window and helped pull the woman from the home and onto the yard while calling for firefighters to respond.

The woman, 32-year-old Morgan Diehl, was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

