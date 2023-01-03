SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person is dead and two injured after a two-car crash on U.S. 65 north of Interstate 44 this morning (1/3/23).

The crash occurred when a car northbound on 65 went off the left side of the highway, crossed the median and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle about 9:30 a.m., according to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure.

The driver of the northbound car was killed and passengers in the southbound car were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The injured people were wearing seat belts, McClure said. It is unclear whether the driver who was killed was restrained.

Both lanes of southbound U.S. 65 have been closed. Southbound traffic on U.S. 65 is being detoured at Bluegrass Road (Highway 94) and troopers from the Major Crash Investigative Unit are on the scene, McClure said.

The fatality has not yet been named. This article will be updated as more information is released.